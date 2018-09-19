Asia Cup: Indian fans all geared up ahead of India vs Pakistan clash
The ultimate clash in the edition of Asia Cup, India and Pakistan duel has generated curiosity among cricket lovers across the continent. Despite scorching heat, cricket fans in large numbers flocked to Dubai International Cricket Stadium to witness the extravagant clash. "I think India will win the game as players are in form", said an Indian fan. India has an upper hand in Asia Cup with six wins against Pakistan and five losses.