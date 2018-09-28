Asia Cup: India opt to field vs Bangladesh in final

Dubai, Sep 28 (IANS) India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup 2018 here on Friday.

India made five changes in their side as Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal comes in for Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey and KL Rahul.

On the other hand, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza made one change to their team. Spinner Nazmul Islam replaces Mominul Haque.

Teams:

Bangladesh - Liton Das (Wicket-keeper), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

India - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

