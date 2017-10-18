Asia Cup: India to take on S Korea in first super-4 stage match

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 18 (ANI): India, who have been unbeaten in the ongoing Asia Cup, will be brimming with confidence when they take on South Korea in the first match of the Super 4 stage in the 10th edition of the quadrennial event at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The Manpreet Singh-led side finished the pool stages with an all-win record wherein they defeated Japan (5-1), Bangladesh (7-0) and Pakistan (3-1), thus finishing Group A at the top.

Korea, on the other hand, were far from impressive as they finished second in Pool B behind the ever-improving Malaysia.

It should be noted that Men in Blue are placed sixth in the world, while Korea occupy the 13th spot. (ANI)