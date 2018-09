Asia Cup: Hong Kong to field against India

Dubai, Sep 18 (IANS) Hong Kong won the toss and elected to field against India in the group A match of the Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

For India, young pacer Khaleel Ahmed is making his international debut.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath (captain), Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed.

--IANS

gau/bg