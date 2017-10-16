Asia Cup hockey: South Korea thrash China to enter knockout stage

Dhaka, Oct 16 (IANS) Defending Champions South Korea outclassed China 4-1 in a Pool B match of the Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Monday.

Jang Jonghyun (10th, 43rd minutes) converted penalty corners while Kim Seongkyu (47th) and Yang Jihun (57th) completed the tally.

Du Talake (38th) scored the only goal for China.

With this win, South Korea make it to the Super 4s stage and will play top-ranked India on Wednesday while Pakistan will take on Malaysia.

Though the first quarter began with the two teams showcasing skill and strategy, South Korea drew first blood to put pressure on the Chinese defence.

Jang converted a penalty corner to gain a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

The second quarter saw some tense moments with China missing out on crucial chances. It was not until the 38th minute when Du Talake equalised through a penalty corner.

Jang scored his second goal of the match through another penalty corner to give South Korea a 2-1 lead.

The defending champs built on their momentum with two more strikes in the final quarter as Kim scored a field goal followed by a penalty corner conversion by Yang.

