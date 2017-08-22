Asia Cup Hockey: India, Pakistan in Same Group, to Clash on October 15

Pakistan have been clubbed in group A with India, Bangladesh and Japan in the eight-nation championship.

India and Pakistan are placed in the same group of the upcoming hockey‘s Asia Cup to be held in Dhaka from October 11-22. This tournament will be of utmost importance as the winner will get a direct entry to 2018 Hockey World Cup in Odisha.

Bangladesh were awarded the Asia Cup by the Asian Hockey Federation on Monday. India will be the top ranked team in the 10th edition of the continental championship. South Korea will be defending their crown they won at home in 2013. The Koreans have been clubbed with Malaysia, China and Oman in pool B.

The inaugural men’s Asia Cup was won by Pakistan in 1982. Pakistan also won the 1985 and 1989 editions. The tournament is sponsored by Hero Motocorp and will see India begin their Asia Cup hockey campaign against Japan on October 11.

Pakistan play Bangladesh at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on the same day. India play Pakistan on October 15.

Schedule

11th to 22nd October, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Pool A

India, Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh

Pool B

Malaysia, Korea, China, Oman