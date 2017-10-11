Asia Cup Hockey 2017: India Men Begin Campaign by Thrashing Japan 5-1

A brace from Harmanpreet Singh and goals from SV Sunil and Lalit Upadhyay ensured that the Indian team were off to a flier in the tournament opener.

Dhaka: India men’s hockey team on Wednesday began their Asia Cup 2017 campaign with a thumping 5-1 victory over Japan.



India took an early lead in the third minute of the first quarter with Sunil breaking the deadlock. Japan pulled one back the next minute with Kenji Kitazato leveling the scores.

The circle penetrations by India continued to outnumber that of Japan’s who relied more on counter attacks.

While India’s repeated forays resulted in some frustrating misses, especially off the sticks of Sunil and Ramandeep Singh, the World No. 6 Indians restored their lead in the 22nd minute through Lalit Upadhyay’s brilliance.

The teams went into half-time with India leading 2-1.

The third quarter saw two more goals from Manpreet Singh’s boys when Ramandeep (33rd) minute finally found his mark from a narrow-angle to breach the net. Drag-flicker Harmanpreet scored the first of his two goals in the 35th minute by sounding the board off India’s first penalty corner.

Harmanpreet scored again in the fourth quarter through a 48th-minute PC, where the Indian formation went for a variation played by Varun Kumar and converted by Harmanpreet.

India play hosts Bangladesh in their next match on Friday.