Asia Cup: Fans confident about India's victory against Bangladesh

India will take on Bangladesh on their third contest in this edition of Asia Cup. Indian team looked strong by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets in the last contest. Indian fans in large numbers arrived at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to witness the match. "Rohit Sharma will not let us feel the absence of Virat Kohli and India is going to win not only this match but Asia Cup", said an Indian fan. India tops the point table with two victories in two matches, while Bangladesh suffered a massive defeat against Afghanistan in last match by 136 runs.