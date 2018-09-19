Asia Cup: Fans across India celebrate 8-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan

India produced an all-round performance as they crushed Pakistan by eight wickets in their second Group A clash of the ongoing 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Fans across India came out on the streets to celebrate the easy victory over arch-rivals, Pakistan. Fans burst crackers and waved the Indian flag. Chasing an easy target of 163 runs to win, India did not break much sweat and clinched the victory with 126 balls to spare. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant contribution with the ball. India, who finished at the top spot in Group A, will now lock horns with Bangladesh in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.