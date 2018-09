Indian team is all set to take on Hong Kong in the first match of Asia Cup on September 18. India will face Pakistan a day after match against Honk Kong. Rohit Sharma-led India will look forward to win the 14th edition of Asian Cup with strong batting line-up. Sri Lanka won the last edition of ODI Asia Cup in 2014 and India won T20 format in 2016. Six teams have qualified for this year's Asia Cup.