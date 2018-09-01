Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma to lead India, Virat Kohli rested

India have rested regular skipper Virat Kohli for the upcoming Asia Cup, selection committee led by MSK Prasad announced the Asia Cup squad in Mumbai on Saturday. Rohit Sharma will lead the squad as India continue to prepare for next year’s World Cup in England. Shikhar Dhawan has been named vice-captain while Khaleel Ahmed is the new face in the squad. Here is the complete list of Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice Captain), KL Rahul, AT Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Kartik, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akshar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed.