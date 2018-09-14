Asia Cup 2018: India, Pakistan sweat it out during practice sessions

Indian and Pakistani cricket teams were seen sweating it out during practice sessions in Dubai ahead of Asia Cup 2018 on Friday. Former captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shoaib Malik briefly interacted during practice, when the former Pakistan captain came up to greet Dhoni. India will play the series without its star batsman Virat Kohli. India and Pakistan are set to play against each other on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.