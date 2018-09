India defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 super four match in Dubai International Stadium on Monday. India chased Pakistan by 238 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma scored centuries. Sharma made 111 runs while Dhawan scored 114. Shikhar Dhawan also won man of the match. He also scored his 26th ODI fifty in just 56 balls. With this win India has qualified for the final of Asia Cup.