Asia Cup 2018: Always exciting to play against Pakistan, says Rohit Sharma

The cricket team captains of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Afghanistan came together to address media ahead of the Asia Cup. Speaking about the anticipated match between India and Pakistan, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma said, "I am sure everyone is looking forward to it, but we will just focus on the match at hand. It is always exciting to play against Pakistan, they have been great lately and have played very good cricket." India and Pakistan are set to play against each other on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The first match will be held on September 15 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.