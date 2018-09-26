Asia Cup 2018 | Afghanistan pull off thrilling last-ball tie with India

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's comeback as skipper, albiet for a game ended in a thrilling tie against a resurgent Afghanistan in their final Super Four match of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here in Dubai on Tuesday.

Chasing a competitive 253, the defending champions got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul and Ambati Rayudu before a mini collapse, coupled with a few run-outs and umpiring errors, eventually resulted in a tie.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 252/8 (Mohammad Shahzad 124, Mohammad Nabi 64; Ravindra Jadeja 3/46) tie with India 252 (Lokesh Rahul 60, Ambati Rayudu 56, Dinesh Karthik 44; Mohammed Nabi 2/40, Rashid Khan 2/41).