Asia Cup 2017: Women's team 'disappointed' as matches were not aired live on TV

Though the Indian Women's Hockey Team made the country proud by clinching the Asia Cup title, none of its matches was telecast live, unlike the men's Asia Cup last month. Expressing disappointment one of the player, Monika Malik, said, "We are feeling very proud after becoming the champion of Asia. The men hockey team just got the gold medal and now we did it as well." "However, I am a little disappointed because our matches were not telecast live on television like those of men," she asserted.