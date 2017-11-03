Asia Cup 2017: Indian eves to take on Japan in semis

Kakamigahara [Japan], November 3 (ANI): The Indian women's Hockey team will aim to book their place in the semi-finals of the Asia Cup 2017 when they take on hosts and defending champions Japan in their last-four clash here at the Kakamigahara Kawasaki Stadium on Friday.

Yesterday, India continued their impressive performance in the tournament as they thumped Kazakhstan 7-1 win in their quarter-finals clash.

Dragflicker Gurjit Kaur was in a sublime form as she pumped three goals (4', 42' and 56') while Navneet Kaur scored twice (22' and 27') and Deep Grace converted two penalty corners (16' and 41') to ensure India remained unbeaten in the tournament and also advance to the semi-finals.

Earlier, India had finished the group stage at the top of four-team Pool A, with three wins from as many games.

The Indian team had defeated Malaysia 2-0 in their final group match to register their third consecutive win and finish as table toppers with nine points.

They had kicked off their campaign with a thumping 10-0 win over Singapore before easing past China 4-1 in their second game.

Meanwhile, China will square off with Korea in another semi-final match later today. (ANI)