Asia Cup 2017: Abu Mahmood scores three as Pakistan outclass Bangladesh 7-0

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct. 12 (ANI): Abu Mahmood scored three scintillating goals as Pakistan thrashed hosts Bangladesh 7-0 on the opening day of the Asia Cup 2017 at the Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Wednesday.

It was Pakistan who were quick to get off the blocks and put the hosts on a back foot when they won a penalty corner in the first quarter of the match. But it was well defended by Bangladeshi goalkeeper Asim Gope that called for loud cheers from the buoyant Dhaka crowd.

The second quarter saw Pakistan win another PC in the 17th minute but a poorly executed variation saw Bangladeshi defenders push the ball away. Pakistan won yet another PC almost immediately and this time Mahmood was impeccable in his dragflick to put the ball past Gope in the 18th minute to fetch Pakistan a 1-0 lead.

With a little over seven minutes remaining for the second hooter, Bangladesh missed a brilliant opportunity when skipper Rashel Mahmud (Jimmy) assisted Milon Hossain to take a shot on goal but unfortunately the later couldn't connect the ball.

Jimmy missed another fantastic opportunity to equalize when he made an accelerating run from the midfield, penetrating the circle to take a shot on goal but his fiercely-struck ball went too far left of the post.

Post the ten-minute halftime, Pakistan took complete control of the match when they scored back-to-back goals in the 33rd minute. First it was Shakeel Ammad Butt who found the top net to beat Gope in a penalty stroke to take a 2-0 lead.

This was followed by a scintillating counter attack by Pakistan that set a splendid field goal by Arslan Muhammad Qadir to take Pakistan's score to a comfortable 3-0.

The final quarter saw Bangladesh push desperately for goals but Pakistan stayed on top of their game with 64 per cent ball possession. Pakistan enhanced their lead with another successful penalty corner well-converted by Mahmood in the 41st minute. In the 47th minute Shakeel Ammad Butt showcased excellent dribbling abilities to penetrate the circle and take a successful shot on goal to take his team's lead to a formidable 5-0.

Mahmood took this lead to 6-0 with his third goal of the match in the 50th minute when he broke no sweat to convert a PC. Arslan Muhammad Qadir added to his team's goal-fest with 60th minute field goal that helped Pakistan walk away with the winning points.

Next Pakistan meet Japan on October 13 while Bangladesh will take on India. (ANI)