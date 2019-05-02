ASI unearths two decorated coffins from Sanauli site in UP's Baghpat

The Archeology Survey of India on Thursday found chariot, helmet, shield, sword and dagger from a grave in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat where the government agency unearthed two decorated coffins with skeletons in Sanauli. Dr S.K. Manjul, who is the Director of Institute of Archeology, told ANI, "Sanauli is a very important site from archeological point of view. It is around 75-80 kilometers from Delhi, and the items found from Sanauli site is not only of national importance but of international importance. We dig a 10X10 hole at the site and found eight burials of which three were in coffins, and of them, two coffins were highly decorated. The coffins had layering of copper all around them. Along with a chariot, we found a helmet, shield, torch, sword and dagger. These were the thing we excavated from the grave."