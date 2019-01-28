ASI, Institute of Archeology excavates site at UP's Baghpat

The Archeological Survey of India and Institute of Archeology visited a site in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. In a hope to get the trace of civilization, the team started excavating the site. Materials like pottery were found. According to Archeologist Manjul Sharma, many burials and its materials like chariot, coffins etc came to light in 2005. Additional Director General Vijay Kumar also visited the site. The excavation work has been going on since a week.