As the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) banned offering daily namaz in Taj Mahal, devotees who are doing this from years have expressed unhappiness over it. "Such issues have been raised only because of political reasons as also 2019 elections are coming," said a devotee. The ASI has banned offering namaz at the mosque in Taj Mahal on all days except Fridays. The move comes keeping in mind the security of the monument.