Ashwini Vaishnaw Gets Official Residence of Ram Vilas Paswan; Chirag Shows No Signs to Vacate House

The official residence of former cabinet minister Ram Vilas Paswan is all set to be given to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Recently appointed as a Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government, Vaishnaw is presently living out of an MS flat, and is also entitled to a type VIII category house in Lutyen’s Delhi.

The 12, Janpath residence of the Paswans has been part of that identity and location in Delhi. Ram Vilas Paswan moved into that residence in 1989 and lived there till his demise in October 2020.

Interestingly, Paswan senior was a minister in almost every government and was referred to as the ‘weathervane’ of the political system. His son and the present day LJP MP Chirag Paswan has spent all his life in that residence occupied by his father.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sent a notice to Chirag Paswan, asking him to vacate the government residence in the national capital allotted to his late father, sources told CNN-News18. According to the sources, the latest notice for the 12, Janpath residence was sent to Chirag on July 14. They also indicated that this was possibly the second or third such reminder.

Sources also said that no demand to vacate the premises immediately has been made by Vaishnaw. Although, Vaishnaw would need to move to a bigger residence sooner than later given his official requirements as he occupies Cabinet portfolio for three major departments — Railways, Information and Technology, and Communication.

Sources said that Chirag has sought an extension of stay with the government, stating that he is undertaking a yatra in the memory of his father in Bihar. Those close to the young MP said the family wants to retain the house till the first death anniversary of Ram Vilas Paswan, who died on October 8 last year following prolonged illness and hospitalisation.

According to sources, the government offered the house to Union Minister Pashupati Paras, the estranged uncle of Chirag, but he refused. Paras, along with four other MPs of the Lok Janshakti Party, staged a political coup in June when they broke away, voicing disapproval of Chirag’s stance towards Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United). Paras replaced Chirag as LJP’s leader in the Lok Sabha and was elected national president of the breakaway faction.

