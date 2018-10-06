Ashwin stars as India stay on course for massive win against WI

Rajkot, Oct 6 (IANS) Ravichandran Ashwin starred for India as the hosts enforced a follow-on against the West Indies after bowling out the out of sorts tourists for 181 in their first innings on Day 3 of the first Test here on Saturday.

At lunch, West Indies were 33/1 in nine overs in their second innings.

Ashwin removed skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (10) for his fourth wicket of the day before the break.

The Windies still trail by 435 runs and are all but staring down the barrel.

Kieran Powell (21) and Shai Hope (0) were at the crease when lunch was taken.

Resuming their first innings at 94/6, West Indies were all out after an hour and 10 minutes.

Roston Chase (53) and Keemo Paul (47) stitched together a 73-run stand.

Ashwin ran through the tail, ending with 4/37 in 11 overs.

Ashwin first removed Chase with a beauty, a flighted ball that turned in to create a big gap between bat and pad before crashing into the stumps.

Number 10 and 11 were easy meat for Aswhin who sent them back with the away turning ball.

With a huge 468-run lead, India expectedly enforced the follow-on with less than an hour to go for lunch.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 649 for 9 in 149.5 overs (Virat Kohli 139, Prithvi Shaw 134, Ravindra Jadeja 100; Devendra Bishoo 4/217).

West Indies: 181 all out in 48 overs (Roston Chase 53, Keemo Paul 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/37, Mohammed Shami 2/22) & 33 for 1 from 9 overs.

--IANS

dm/ksk/bg