Ashwin fastest to take 300 wickets in Tests

Nagpur, Nov 27 (IANS) India premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday became the fastest bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 300 wickets.

The 31-year-old, who bagged eight wickets in the second encounter against Sri Lanka here achieved this feat in 54 matches, surpassing the record of Australia's Denis Lillee, who achieved the milestone in 56 Tests.

Sri Lanka lower-order batsman Lahiru Gamage was Ashwin's 300th scalp.

"I really hope I can go on to double these 300 wickets, I have only played 50 Tests. It is not easy bowling spin, it looks like you are just ambling up," the Tamil Nadu player said on achieving the milestone after the match.

"But there is a lot behind it. We have bowled a lot of overs, me and Jaddu (Jadeja). And the break has helped, I am a lot more fresher now comparatively," Ashwin added.

Ashwin holds an bowling average of 25.30 in Tests with an economy of 2.88.

--IANS

