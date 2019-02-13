Ashwani Lohani reappointed Air India CMD

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Ashwani Lohani, a retired bureaucrat, has been appointed the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of national carrier Air India, here on Wednesday.

Lohani held the position for around two years from 2015. In August 2017, he was named the Chairman to the Railway Board. Lohani retired on December 31, 2018.

ACcording to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) statement, Lohani has been appointed to the post "on contract basis, as per the terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers in the rank and status of secretary to the government of India, for a period of one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

Earlier on on February 6, the government appointed Air India CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola as the new Civil Aviation Secretary .

--IANS

rv/mag/pcj