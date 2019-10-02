Ashok Tanwar miffed over ticket distribution, alleges Congress party of selling tickets in Haryana

Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday (October 02) alleged the party of selling tickets to candidates. He along with his supporters protested outside the Congress headquarters. After assembling at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in the national capital with party workers, Tanwar claimed that leadership of Congress in Haryana has been destroyed. "For 5 years, I gave my blood and sweat for Congress. Leadership in Haryana has been destroyed. We have been dedicated to the party. Why give tickets to those who have recently joined and criticised Congress earlier," he said. The former Haryana Congress chief also accused the grand old party of selling assembly seats to various candidates. "The ticket for Sohna assembly seat was sold for Rs 5 crores. We will fix the situation. If ticket distribution has been unfair then how those who have been chosen will win?," he said. The state will be going to polls on October 21, along with Maharashtra, while the counting of votes will be done on October 24.