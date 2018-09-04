Ashok Leyland unifies virtual, physical testing on Dassault Systemes platform

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (IANS) Global 3D experience major Dassault Systemes on Tuesday announced that commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has adopted the "Global Validation, Proven Performance" (GVPP) industry solution experience.

GVPP enables businesses to meet the global challenges by unifying virtual and physical testing to optimise vehicle quality and experience.

With this deployment, Ashok Leyland has become the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India to adopt GVPP industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform by Dassault Systemes, the comapny said during the "3DEXPERIENCE Forum 2018" here.

"As part of our strategy to reduce the overall time to market with zero defects, we have implemented GVVP based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

"This not only enables us to manage the complexity involved in the definition and execution of the validation protocols but also helps in the optimization of the validation protocols and time," said Dr N Saravanan, Senior Vice President, Product Development, Ashok Leyland.

GVPP based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform solutions provides industry-proven capabilities to accurately define vehicle, system and subsystem performance targets with analytics and reliable traceability.

With a data-driven approach, GVPP ensures a digital continuity across the different departments from concept development and testing, to final validation and production.

"Ashok Leyland is one of the few players in the automotive industry to integrate virtual and physical prototyping at R&D level and develop next generation trucks and buses for a global customer base," said Kothapalle Reddy, Senior Director, Business Transformation, Dassault Systèmes India.

--IANS

na/sed