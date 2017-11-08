Ashish Nehra Talks About MS Dhoni’s Future in T20 Cricket

New Delhi: The future of MS Dhoni in T20 cricket has emerged as the hottest debate in Indian cricket and many former India players believe that going ahead, the selectors need to look at other options. But if you trust Ashish Nehra’s judgement, Dhoni is far from finished. Nehra believes that Dhoni can even play the T20 World Cup which will only be played three years from now.

Speaking to ANI, Nehra said, “In every house, you need an elder one and he is there. I hope till next two to three years or as long as his body allows he plays. Cricket is a game of conditions definitely and it is not easy to perform. If it was in mind or if I am coach or captain I will be on his head that he has to play.”

He further goes on to say, “I am not saying he doesn’t perform he has to play. He is the first guy who will raise his hand and say I am retiring if he is not performing. But I personally feel we should leave at MS Dhoni and let him play cricket.”

He added, “He is one guy who is very honest with himself and the country. So, he should definitely play. I see him even to play T20 World Cup in 2020. If I can be a fast bowler at the age of 39. So, with MS Dhoni and his fitness, he can definitely play.”