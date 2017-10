The 38-year-old Ashish Nehra has decided to retire from competitive cricket after the first T20 International against New Zealand at his home ground, Feroz Shah Kotla, on November 1. According to a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official privy to the development, the 38-year-old cricketer has intimated his decision to chief coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli.