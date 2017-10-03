Ashish Nehra: If I Fail to Perform Well it Becomes a Bigger News

The 38-year-old will be part of the Indian side that takes on Australia in the three-match T20I series.

New Delhi: Veteran pacer Ashish Nehra was recalled into the T20I side once again. The 38-year-old will be part of the Indian side that takes on Australia in the three-match T20I series. Nehra who is ready to go once again has said that criticism never bothered him.

“Who isn’t happy if he is playing for India? I have never been bothered by criticism. The Indian dressing room knows what I bring to the table. The skipper knows it, the selectors know it. If I am in the team, definitely, I must be contributing something,” Nehra said.

Kuldeep Yadav Can Outshine Yasir Shah as World's Best Leg-Spinner, Says Shane Warne More

Asked about his targets, the genial Nehra replied: “At my age, you don’t set long term goals. I have been selected to play three games for India. I will take one game at a time. Waise bhi Ashish Nehra accha karega toh bhi news hai, accha nahi karega toh woh aur bhi badi news hain (If I do well, that’s news, if I don’t do well, that’s even bigger news).”

He has recently started using a smartphone and by his own admission, he is light years away from Facebook and Twitter.

Does he get perturbed by all the Twitter jokes on his age? Nehra responds by breaking into a laughter.

“I don’t even know what people say about me on Twitter. Now people may have a notion that since I am not visible on social media and now that I am in the team, where was I during the period. Well, I was religiously following my training schedule, working on my fitness, doing my bowling routines. Things you actually do to make a comeback,” the answer said it all.

“Oh yes, people didn’t know where I was but skipper Virat Kohli and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad were well aware what I was doing,” added the Delhi speedster, who has played 26 T20 Internationals apart from 120 ODIs and 17 Test matches.

Nehra still works up pace in the 140 clicks region consistently, something one doesn’t associate with pacers of his age.

India vs Australia 2017: BCCI Announce India’s T20 Squad; Ashish Nehra, Dinesh Karthik Make a Comeback More

Questioned about it, Nehra spoke about how his approach to fast bowling has been different from Zaheer Khan, who cut down on pace with focus on variations during the second stage of his career.

“With Zak, you have to take into account he was playing Tests throughout his career. He had to bowl a lot of overs and that required him to conserve energy carefully. Also he had such an economic action, he could bowl at 80 per cent pace but with superb skill-sets disturb the batsmen.

Read More