Ashish Mathur Is a Known Name in Choreography Giving Too Many Music Videos With Top Celebrities

Mr Ashish Mathur is a big name when it comes to dance and choreography. He is the founder and owner of the dance institute called Aasma Dance Company, which he formed in 2006. He started working there as a Choreographer and is still a part of the same. In his tenure of last 15 years, he has worked with top Bollywood and Music celebrities as a choreographer. These include Mikka Singh, Jasbir Sassi, Gagan Kokri, and Dev Kumar Deva to name a few. Besides being the part of several musical videos and similar ventures, he has travelled a lot with his team for the live performances and concerts.

Also Read | UP's Muzaffarnagar Reports 138 New COVID-19 Cases, Three More Deaths: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 14, 2020

He travelled with his team to more than 20 nations and few in Europe and other places in the world representing the country. He even performed in different international film festivals with Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaz Khan, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Neha Dupia and Prachi Desai to name a few. He performed in the Norway Film Festival dancing on film Dabang song with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinna. In 2016, he embarked with his unique idea of bride groom entry with 80 artists at the venue called ‘The Umrao’. It was an instant hit and soon turned a trend in North India for Big bride groom entries.

Apart from his dance academy, he also has founded National Artist Welfare Association (NAWA) with Mr Ashish Mathur. He participates with his team for the welfare of different social ventures supported by corporates. Under his dance academy he and his team has performed in more than 7000 shows with an average of 500 shows every year. In 2019, he came out with a cricket tournament for industry people called AECL (Artist Event Cricket League).

Also Read | BSP MP Ritesh Pandey to Marry Love of Life UK-Based Catherina, Makes Announcement on Social Media, Shares Pic

This brought the artists, event management companies and other industry people together in a single platform. He now intends to start Dance University where youngsters can learn about things like DJ, Anchoring, Dancing, Video Jockey, Wedding Planning, etc.