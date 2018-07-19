Ashes of Jalalabad suicide bombing victims arrive in India

The ashes of people who lost their lives in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Jalalabad on July 1 arrived in India on Thursday. The remains were received by family members and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) along with other Sikh communities. The blast had claimed lives of 19 people and injured 20 others. Out of deceased people, most were from Afghanistan's Sikh community. The group of Sikhs was on their way to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani when the explosion happened in the eastern province of Nangarhar province. The explosives were detonated close to the governor's compound.