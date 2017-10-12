When Ashes Hero Andrew Flintoff Was ‘Kicked Off’ From Flight After he Mistook Cockpit For a Toilet

After catching a World Cup football game in Germany the cricketer was boozed up and while flying back he mistook cockpit for a toilet.

New Delhi: English cricketers and their post drinking tales are not surprising at all. There have been various instances when these stars have had a moment of embarrassment following their drinking sessions. Former all-rounder and Ashes hero Andrew Flintoff on Sky 1’s ‘A League Of Their Own’ show shared one of his anecdotes.

After catching a World Cup football game in Germany the cricketer was boozed up and while flying back he mistook cockpit for a toilet.

“They ushered us onto the plane and I was clattered. I got on desperate for a wee and I was at the front so I opened the door and whipped my pants down,” Flintoff was quoted as saying by Daily Star UK.

“I had my willy in my hand and I opened my eyes and I was in the cockpit. Seriously there was this German pilot in front of me shouting ‘Get him off my plane’,” he added.

As per Flintoff, he was then deboarded from the plane.

“I got marched off the plane, past all the England fans who were even shaking their head at what I’d done and then I had to get my own plane back because I had to be back. It cost me a fortune that p***.”

The former English all-rounder also admitted that in 2015 he used to drink alcohol to fight depression. However, he has given up drinking since then and says it does not help one bit.