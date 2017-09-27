Ashes 2017: Uncapped Ben Foakes, Craig Overton, Mason Crane Named in England’s Squad; Ben Stokes Retains His Place

New Delhi: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced squad for the Ashes to be played in Australia this winter and amid all speculations around Ben Stokes’ alleged involvement in a bar brawl, the allrounder was named in the 16-man squad led by Joe Root.

Uncapped Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Somerset quick Craig Overton have also made it to the squad. Batsmen James Vince and Gary Ballance made a comeback to the Test team.

Hampshire legspinner Mason Crane, who is also yet to make his Test debut, is one of the two spinners in the squad – with Moeen Ali being the other.

“A tour of Australia is the ultimate test for our squad. We have provided Joe Root and (coach) Trevor Bayliss with a well-balanced squad with options in all areas. After a successful summer, having won the Test series against South Africa and West Indies, there is real competition for places and we have selected a squad that will work hard and compete against Australia, aiming to win the Ashes,” said national selector James Whitaker in an ECB statement.

“Surrey’s Ben Foakes deserves his selection for the first time at this level. His glovework has been exemplary and he is regarded as a wicketkeeper of the highest quality. He has the ability to contribute with the bat scoring over 680 runs in the Championship this summer at an average of 45.33.”

Squad:

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes