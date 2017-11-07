Ashes 2017: Six Australians and Two England Cricketers Make Commentary Panel

The Ashes will be a five-match series and begins on November 23. England currently hold the Ashes trophy.

New Delhi: Channel 9, who will be the main (and host) broadcasters for the upcoming Ashes series between Australia and England, have announced their commentary panel for the high-profile cricket battle. Kevin Pietersen and Mark Nicholas will bring in the English perspective in a panel that has Micahel Slater, Ian Chappell, Shane Warne, Michael Clarke, Ian Healy and Mark Taylor from hosts Australia.

They won the last series in England 3-2 but will have a big battle on their plate playing in tough conditions in Australia.





The last time the Ashes was played in Australia, England were blown away 5-0. Australia will eventually go in as the favourites, having a very formidable pace attack led by the explosive Mitchell Starc who took two hat-tricks for New South Wales against Western Australia to complete a superb comeback from injury.