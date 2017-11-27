Ashes 2017: Ricky Ponting All-praise For Steve Smith After Brisbane Ton

Ricky Ponting, former Australian captain, knows a thing or two about being a master batsman and he was all praise for the current Aussie skipper.

New Delhi: Steve Smith continued his sparkling Test form by smashing a ton is the first Ashes Test. The Australian captain has a batting average of over 61 and is scoring runs for fun as he took only 57 games to complete 21 tons. Ricky Ponting, former Australian captain, knows a thing or two about being a master batsman and he was all praise for the current Aussie skipper.

Cricinfo quoted him to be saying, “Twenty-one hundreds in 57 games, he’s well and truly on track to do that. When you look at the way he went about it yesterday, he was just completely unflappable. He didn’t get out of his bubble at all, through the course of that innings, which says a lot about him.”

He also said, “He’s got a game now that is standing up to the best attacks in all conditions, all around the world. If he keeps trending the way he is, then absolutely.”

He added, “Think about the greats – the Tendulkars and the Kallises and these guys that have scored 15,000 and 13,000 runs, but they played in 150-plus Tests, Tendulkar 200 Tests, to achieve what they achieved. He’s nearly halfway there in just over 50 Test matches.”