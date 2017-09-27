Ashes 2017: England recall James Vince, Gary Ballance; Ben Stokes part of in 16-member squad despite arrest

Ashes-holders England face Australia in the first of five Tests in Brisbane starting on 23 November as they pick three uncapped players in the 16-member squad

>London: Ben Stokes was included in England's 16-man squad for the Ashes tour of Australia announced Wednesday despite his recent arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

Durham all-rounder Stokes was dropped for Wednesday's fourth one-day international against West Indies at The Oval after being arrested early on Monday in Bristol following England's win in the third ODI in the southwest city on Sunday.

Stokes is currently England's Test vice-captain but Wednesday's team announcement by the England and Wales Cricket Board made no mention as to whether he had retained his position as skipper Joe Root's deputy.

England 16-man squad announced Wednesday for the 2017/18 Ashes tour of Australia:

Alastair Cook (Essex), Mark Stoneman (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Ben Stokes (Durham), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey, wkt)

>Fixtures

04-05 November 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

08-11 November 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

15-18 November: v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

23-27 November : 1ST TEST v Australia, Brisbane

02-06 Dec: 2ND TEST v Australia, Adelaide (d/n)

09-10 Dec: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

14-18 Dec: 3RD TEST v Australia, Perth

26-30 Dec: 4TH TEST v Australia, Melbourne

04-08 Jan: 5TH TEST v Australia, Sydney View More