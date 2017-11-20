Ashes 2017: Channel 9’s Commentary Panel For Upcoming Series Has Been Described as Racist, Sexist

Australia is one of the most multi-cultural countries in the world but on the commentary panel for the upcoming Ashes series are eight white males.

New Delhi: Channel 9 in Australia may have set the benchmark for cricket coverage over many years but their latest commentary panel has not gone down well with the public. Well Australia is one of the most multi-cultural countries in the world but on the commentary panel for the upcoming Ashes series are eight white males.





There are people on Twitter who felt that in a panel such as this, there are racist, sexist connotations. A cricket podcaster Mary Konstantopoulos wrote about the panel, “Nine’s sports coverage has plenty of racist, sexist and homophobic commentary. This commentary team does not assist a network which is already seen as living in the past.”

She added, “This is not just about gender in cricket — this is about diversity — in every sense of the word. I’m not questioning the appointed commentators’ talents or wanting anyone sacked. I want to know why don’t we add diverse talent to the line up instead of going backwards like this? Channel Nine has no idea.”