Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes Posts Video Message to Cheer up England Team

New Delhi: It is obvious that ace England all-rounder Ben Stokes is missing the Ashes action that is currently unfolding in Brisbane. Which cricketer would not want to be a part of arguably the most high-profile Test battle in the world? So to make sure that he is alive and kicking amid Ashes action, Stokes put out a video, cheering up the England team. See the video below.





He posted a video to encourage his teammates, saying, “With the Ashes starting very soon, I just want to send a message out to all the boys in Australia. Wish them all the best for the first test match and to all the coaches and the backroom staff as well. I know how much preparation has gone into making sure everyone is right and ready to go.”

“I just want to wish all the fans who have made the long travel out to Australia all the best as well and I hope we can give you a good result in the first Test match,” the England all-rounder added. (With ANI inputs)