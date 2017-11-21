Ashes 2017: Australia Rely on Usain Bolt to Decimate England And Win Ashes

New Delhi: Australian cricketers are utilising the services of the legendary sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt to hone up their running skills in their bid to regain the famous Ashes urn. The Ashes start Thursday when the current holder England take on Australia in the first of the five Tests in Brisbane and Bolt is already on his job as the running coach for the hosts.

According to Bolt, who holds the world record in 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, the Australian players are slow off the mark and his aim will be to ensure that they are able to run much better between the wickets. The Jamaican told Herald Sun, “It’s all about explosiveness, and that’s one thing I’ve noticed with cricket – they don’t really have a lot of explosiveness when they’re running. They seem to always take off at a slow rate. Getting that right will definitely help people.”

The five-match Ashes will see the two sides clash in the first Test at The Gabba in Brisbane from Thursday. The second, third, fourth and fifth Tests will take place at Adelaide Oval (Adelaide), WACA Ground (Perth), Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne) and Sydney Cricket Ground (Sydney) respectively.

England got possession of the Ashes urn after winning 3-2 at home in 2015. But they were blanked 5-0 when they last toured Australia in 2013-14. Australian captain Steven Smith, his deputy David Warner and spinner Nathan Lyon are the only survivors from the team which had decimated England during the 2013-14 Ashes at home.

While Australia have named their squad for the first two Tests, England have decided on the team for the entire series.

Australian team for first and second Tests: Steven Smith(c), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird, Chadd Sayers.

England team: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jake Ball, Craig Overton, Tom Curran.