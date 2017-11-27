Ashes 2017/18: Jonny Bairstow, Cameron Bancroft Downplay ‘Headbutt’ Controversy

It was earlier reported that Bairstow reportedly had headbutted Cameron Bancroft during a night out when England were playing a warm-up match against Western Australia Cricket XI earlier this month.

New Delhi: England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and Australian opener Cameron Bancroft have both downplayed the severity of the ‘headbutt’ controversy. It was earlier reported that Bairstow reportedly had headbutted Cameron Bancroft during a night out when England were playing a warm-up match against Western Australia Cricket XI earlier this month.

However, Bairstow after the first Test ended, which Australia won by ten wickets, has made a statement, saying, “I think it’s been blown out of all proportion. There was no intent or malice about anything during the evening. And as you saw out there today, there is no animosity between myself or Cameron any of the other Australian players.”

Not just Bairstow, Bancroft also said that there was certainly no malice in the headbutt. “He greeted me with a headbutt. I was expecting a handshake, it wasn’t the greeting of choice I was expecting. There was certainly no malice in his action and we continued on having a good conversation the rest of the evening,” Bancroft sad while speaking to the media after Australia’s win.

“At the time he said sorry. For me personally, it was just really weird. It was so random and I didn’t expect it coming. A handshake or hug I would have expected instead of a headbutt. I let it go and moved on from it” he added.

Meanwhile, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) o Sunday issued a statement, saying, “Following an initial conversation with Jonny Bairstow tonight we understand the context and will follow up with England players and management after the Brisbane Test.”