Ashes 2017/18: Jason Sangha Becomes Youngest Batsman Since Sachin Tendulkar to Score First-Class Century Against England

New Delhi: Australia’s teenaged batsman Jason Sangha has become the youngest batsman since Sachin Tendulkar to score a first-class century against England. Sangha achieved the feat in Townsville during Cricket Australia XI vs. England Ashes warm-up match.

The 18-year-old and along with Matthew Short scored his maiden first-class century during a 263-run stand for the fourth wicket.

At 18 years and 71 days old, Sangha is now behind only Tendulkar. The former Indian batsman scored an unbeaten 119 at Old Trafford against England in 1990 at 17 years and 107 days.

“It took a while to get there (to his 100) in the 90s but all the hard work is paying off. I’m glad I got to make this hundred with some great guys next to me, and also be alongside Matt Short for his hundred,” Sangha was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“It’s great fun to be out there with ‘Shorty’. We’ve just been telling ourselves to get to the next 50 (runs), then the next 50. I’m really enjoying it,” he added.

Sangha was eventually dismissed on an individual score of 133 (off 226 balls) by leg-spinner Mason Crane. It was the only wicket England managed to pick on the final day and the match has now ended in a draw.