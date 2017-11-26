Ashes 2017/18 1st Test: England Bundled Out For 195 in 2nd Innings, Australia Need 170 to Win

Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon picked three wickets each to bundle out visitors for a paltry total.

New Delhi: England were bowled out for 195 in their second innings, thus setting Australia 170 to win the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon picked three wickets each to bundle out visitors for a paltry total.

England resumed on an overnight score of 33/2 with Mark Stoneman and Joe Root looking to counter the Australian attack. However, it was off-spinner Nathan Lyon who pushed England on the back foot by removing opener Mark Stoneman (27) and David Malan (04) in quick succession.

Fast bowler Hazlewood further dented England as he claimed the prize wicket of Joe Root before lunch. Hazlewood trapped Root leg before wicket for 51 to send the tourists tumbling to 119-5 at the lunch break, a lead of 93.

At lunch, Moeen Ali was on unbeaten on 26 with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on 1.

Root’s dismissal was a significant blow to England’s chances of building a lead for Australia to chase in the fourth innings with five sessions of play remaining.

Root looked in good touch with his 160-minute stay before Hazlewood rapped him on the pad to the jubilation of the Australian team. Root did not seek a review and left the ground with England in trouble.

After lunch, Moeen started in promising fashion and it looked like England would gain the much-needed momentum, but it was Lyon once again who provided his team with a vital breakthrough. Lyon had Moeen (40) stumped after the decision was referred to the third umpire. The decision seemed to be a controversial one.

It was then Starc who wiped out England’s remaining wickets by removing Chris Woakes (17), wicket-keeper batsman (42) and Stuart Broad (02). Pat Cummins picked the last England wicket to fall when he removed Jake Ball (1).

(With PTI inputs)