'Ashamed' B-Town biggies demand justice for Kathua rape victim

Bollywood celebrities came out to demand justice for victim of Unnao and Kathua rape incidents. The celebs condemned the incidents, which left the entire nation in a state of disgust. Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted the name of the Kathua victim "#Asifa" along with her picture. "LET THE WORLD KNOW WE DEFEND OUR RAPISTS,we commit atrocities in places of worship and desecrate the Flag. Thank God international press isn't for sale. Hopefully bad PR may get the administration to act?Also,a woman as a CM is such a poor joke @mehbooba.Aisi bhi kya alliance?", said the 'Fukrey' star Richa Chadha. Actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to his Twitter to demand justice for the young child. "A 8 year old is drugged, raped and murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody. We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator. 'Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.' #Kathua #Unnao," he tweeted. The 'Neerja' actress Sonam Kapoor remarked, "Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country." Actress Tisca Chopra expressed pain over the Unnao and Kathua rape incidents. "So pained to read about #Unnao and #Kathua rapes.. how strongly the government responds will be its true test @PMOIndia .. at least I won't vote for them coming elections if they don't take action this time," she tweeted. Popular actress Swara Bhasker too joined the league and tweeted, "An 8 year old girl was gangraped and murdered in a temple because she belonged to a Muslim tribe that Hindu right wing goons wanted evicted from their area! #Kathua #India this is on us!!!! If in #Delhi pls join TODAY #JusticeforAsifa." Actor Farhan Akhtar also condemned the incident, and wrote, " Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don't feel her terror, you are not human. If you don't demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing." Earlier in January, eight-year-old Asifa, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, and killed. Her body was found a week later.