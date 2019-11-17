ASEAN meeting is relevant for India than any other country: Rajnath Singh in Thailand

Union Defence Minster Rajnath Singh is in Thailand to participate in ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus). While speaking to ANI on ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus), Rajnath Singh said, "There is no doubt that this forum is very significant to build strategic trust. Besides this, all participating nations can cooperate with each other to ensure sustainable security." "As far as India is concerned, we consider ASEAN important for our 'Act East' policy. Undoubtedly, this ASEAN meeting is more important for India than any other country," he added. Defence Minister will also attend the opening ceremony of Defense and Security Exhibition 2019 in Thailand.