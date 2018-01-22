Asean leaders' presence at R-Day to showcase 'Act East' policy: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The presence of leaders of Asean countries at the Republic Day parade on January 26 will display the Narendra Modi government's "Act East" policy, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Speaking at the National Cadet Corps' (NCC) Republic Day camp here, she said it is the Prime Minister's intention that the "Look East" policy be converted to an "Act East" policy.

"The Prime Minister's intention that the 'Look East' policy should now be the 'Act East' policy is really taking shape," Sitharaman said.

"And, by the very presence of 10 leaders from Asean during the Republic Day celebrations, India will definitely showcase its 'Act East' policy," she said.

Leaders of all 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) bloc have confirmed participation as guests of honour at India's Republic Day celebrations to commemorate 25 years of New Delhi's close ties with the bloc.

The leaders from Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam will start arriving by January 24.

There will be a banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for the leaders, to be followed by a plenary and a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

--IANS

