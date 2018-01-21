These ASEAN leaders will grace celebrations of 69th Republic Day

News websites and TV channels have been abuzz with preparations underway for the 69th Republic Day to be celebrated on Friday. Since decades after the Constitution of India was adopted on January 26, 1950, India has been inviting world leaders to preside on the celebrations. The tradition will take a new leap this time with not just one, but representatives of 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to grace grand celebrations at the iconic Rajpath! Here's a list of all those leaders: Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore Prime Minister and leader of PAP Singapore, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, PM of the Republic of Vietnam, Dato Sri Mohammad Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak, Malaysian PM, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thailand PM, Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar State Counsellor, daughter of Myanmar's independence hero, General Aung San, Rodrigo Duterte (known as Digong), Philippines President, Haji Hassanal Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan of Brunei, Thongloun Sisoulith, Laos PM, Hun Sen, Cambodia PM