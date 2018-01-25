ASEAN leaders arrive at Rajpath ahead of Republic Day

Ahead of the India's Republic Day, leaders of ASEAN nations arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. The leaders were received by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tradition of inviting world leaders on the Republic Day has taken a new turn this year as representatives of 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to grace grand celebrations at the iconic Rajpath. The leaders that have arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan are: Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore Prime Minister and leader of PAP Singapore, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, PM of the Republic of Vietnam, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thailand PM, Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar State Counsellor, daughter of Myanmar's independence hero, Haji Hassanal Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan of Brunei, Thongloun Sisoulith, Laos PM, Hun Sen, Cambodia PM.