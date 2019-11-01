ASEAN-India Summit will decide on future areas of cooperation: Indian Ambassador to Thailand

Suchitra Durai, Indian Ambassador to Thailand stated that India is keen to have strong unified ASEAN playing a central role in emerging dynamic of Indo-pacific region. ASEAN-India Summit will help in providing the opportunity to take stock of relationship and decide on future areas of cooperation. Speaking to ANI, Suchitra Durai said, "The ASEAN-India summit which will take place on November 3rd, will provide us the opportunity to take stock of the relationship and also to decide on the future areas of cooperation." "Prime Minister is leading Indian delegation to 16th ASEAN-India summit in Thailand. ASEAN for us is very important grouping. India would like to have strong unified ASEAN playing a central role in emerging dynamic of Indo-pacific region," added Durai.