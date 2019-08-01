ASEAN-India Ministerial Meet: ASEAN is a region of great importance for India, says EAM

ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting held in Thailand's Bangkok today. External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Ministers of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nation) countries leaders posed during a family photo session. While speaking at ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said, "For India, ASEAN is a region of great importance. It's associated with a policy choice we made decades ago. It's not just an important gateway into and out of Indian Ocean region but also one of the most economically and politically dynamic regions. We want to see a strong, unified and prosperous ASEAN playing a central role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific as it contributes to India's prosperity as well."